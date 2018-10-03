Lady Indian soccer gets first season district title

It wasn’t easy, but Sequatchie County High School girls soccer won a regular season district championship for the first time in program history. The Lady Indians won 2-1 in overtime against visiting Hixson on October 1 to avoid a three-way tie for first with Hixson and East Ridge. Sequatchie is scheduled to host the Red Bank-Howard winner on October 9. Players for Coach Tommy Blevins (back left) include (front left to right) Avery Land, RaeAnna Dawson, Hannah Lawson, Emily Beavers, Bailey Ricketts, Lindsey Weaver, Abbi Cartwright; (back) Bailey Sims, Brittany Akin, Fallon Nutter, Zoe Poole, Emma Raber, Rileigh Belk, Anna Kidwell, Jamie Rolllins, Dylan Belk, Ella Lee, and Channing Barker.