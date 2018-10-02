Brandon Lee Maynard, 27 of Dunlap, died Sunday, September 30, 2018. He was a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church of Dunlap.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Scott Pendley; grandfathers, Kenneth Maynard and Jimmy Jenkins; brother, Tony Pendley; grandmother, Ruby Pendley; one aunt, Lisa Spurlock; and great-grandmother, Flossie Powell.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Lisa Mary Kay; parents, Sandra McGowan and Darwin Bevin; step-father, Rockie McGowan; grandparents, Mamie and David Larkin; one daughter, Cherish Caroline Annette Maynard; two sisters, Kerri (Teddy) Westfall and Karen (Mitch) Campbell; two brothers, Dustin and T.J. Pendley; several step-brothers and sisters; nieces, Hollie and Delanney Westfall; uncle, Raymond Lowe and several others; aunt, Sherry Lowe and several others; cousin, Raymond Lowe Jr. and several other special cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 4 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Matt Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Condra Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, October 3 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.