Week of October 1, 2018

CONSTRUCTION HELP NEEDED – honest, dependable, drug/alcohol free, 3 references needed. 423/785-7601, text or leave a message. TS40-41

SHINGLES – TAMKO architectural 69.75 @ square; 2×4 studs, $3.49 each; Galvalume roofing tin, 8’, 10’, 12’ & 14’ in stock. Come check out Daus Building Supply for all your hardware and building supply needs. 31 years in business. Call Marie, 423/949-2820. TS40

CASE KNIVES – largest selection around, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Ford, U.S. Army, Moonshine Knife, D-Day 70th Anniversary and more. 10% off now at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. Lay-away. TS40

BRAND NEW HOUSE FOR RENT – Adult Living Center, Fredonia, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, porch w/roof. Call 762-0421. TNTS40

GARAGE SALE – October 4-6 at 522 Arlen Holland Road. 554-4122. Rain or shine. TS40

3-FAMILY YARD SALE – Saturday, October 6, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Baby clothes, furniture, home decor. 100 Riverside Road, Dunlap. TS40

FREE – single wide mobile home. You move. 615/969-7018. BS40-41

THE FOLLOWING ABANDONED VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD – at public auction for unpaid towing and storage bills at Twin City Motors, 229 Thrasher Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN October 10, 2018, 11:00 a.m. 1997 Nissan, VIN# 1N6SD11S4VC320623. TS40

GOOD ELECTRIC COOKSTOVE FOR SALE – $100. 423/447-6601. BS40

GINSENG WANTED – Top prices paid. 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays; by appointment weekends. Call 423/468-0199 or 931/260-2768. BS40-43

FOR SALE – 12’x28’ Mennonite Deluxe Cabin, Complete Interior, 3 Rooms + Porch, Kitchenette with U/C Refrigerator, Full Bathroom & Fixtures. $16,900. 423/333-6768. BS40

FOUR CATS – free to good home. Will divide if necessary. Includes cat food, carrier, and litter boxes. Please call 931/259-7233 if interested. BS40

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS40-4

YARD SALE – rain or shine, 10/5 and 10/6, 8 a.m. – ??. 27 Finch Hill Road, Dunlap. TS40

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE – appliances furnished, 15 minutes from Hwy 111, $600 month, $600 deposit. Call 423/280-1536. BS40-41

GARAGE SALE – Friday, October 5, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., 75 Burton Street behind Putnam-Reed Funeral Home. I have estate items, womens and kids clothing, knick knacks, toys, etc. Home of Sharon and Michael Holliday. BS40

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – roof to basement we do it all. Discounts on all work thru October. 881-4641. B39S40

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – 10/13/18 at 8:30 a.m. Accepting equipment 10/9-10/12. RLM Land and Auction Firm #5262. 423/533-2916. BS40

GARAGE SALE – October 4-6 at 522 Arlen Holland Road. 554-4122. Rain or shine. BS40

2004 MERCURY SABEL – runs and looks great, $2,500 OBO. Electric cookstove, $100. Lawnmowers and parts. 881-4641. B39S40

HELP WANTED – mobile home subdivision, Cagle Mountain, ideal for retired couple, must have carpentry, plumbing, painting, etc skills. References, criminal background check, excellent benefits. Send resume to P.O. Box 9454, Chattanooga, TN 37412, Attn: Brenda CMH Properties. T39-42S40-43

FOR RENT – late model DW, 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, appliances, hardwood floors, decks, Cagle Mountain, $625 plus deposit. 667-2629. T39-40S40-41

FOR SALE BY OWNER – 3BR, 2BA, 1,300 sq ft, $139,900. 423/718-2527. T39-40S40-41

FOR SALE BY OWNER – 8+ acres, mountain land, ideal for getaway and hunting, late model d/w, 3BR, 2BA, rock fireplace, appliances, decks, carport, 6 miles down Hiawassee Bowater Road, Brush Creek, Cagle Mountain. $97,500. 667-2629. T39-42S40-43

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, ideal for couple, hardwood floors, appliances, $440 plus deposit. 667-2629. T39-40S40-41

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitaes, $40 each; Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant, $10 each. 423/554-3100. BS39-46

ESTATE SALE – 329 Kelly Farm Estate Road, September 25-October 4. BS39-40

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – 3BR, C/H/A, appliances and water furnished, private. 423/883-2484. TNTS39

NEED A HELPING HAND? Shopping, groceries, prescription pick-up, delivery to your home or office, cleaning, handyman, elder services and more. www.valleyhelpinghands.com. 423/949-3026. TS39-40

MOVING HOME YARD SALE – October 4-5, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 243 CL Barker Road, Dunlap. 423/618-8477. Come rain or shine, signs will be posted, everything must go, lots of decorations, miscellaneous items, kid’s clothes, toys and furniture. TS39-40

FIRST TIME EVER YARD SALE – Friday, October 5, Saturday, October 6, 8-2. 2003 Davis Road, off Kelly Crossroads, 2 miles to brick house with fenced yard on left. TS39-40

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

3/2 AND 2/1 MANUFACTURED HOMES FOR RENT/SALE – under $600/month, lots $250/month. 423/777-7275. TS38-45

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. B38-47S39-48

3 PT HAY SPEAR/LIFT – make offer. 423/775-9156. B38-39S39-40

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. T38-47S39-48

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T37-40S38-41

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

PAINT PRO – Interior, exterior. Quality workmanship. 423/490-5741. TS37-41

YOU CAN OWN YOUR HOME – no bank needed, great program. Call 423/355-0445. T28-39S29-40

PIKEVILLE PAMPERED PAWS – pet grooming. Visit us on Facebook. Appointments available. Call 423/447-6155. TS37-40

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. Pressure washing. 423/280-5189. B34-45S35-46

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron, 423/488-1437. TS29-40

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

DIRECTV SELECT PACKAGE! Over 150 Channels, ONLY $35/month (for 12 mos.) Order Now! Get a $100 AT&T Visa Rewards Gift Card (some restrictions apply) CALL 1-844-230-4803. TP-BTS40

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS40

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 94 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 29 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS40

ESTATE AUCTION SAT. OCT 13, 10 AM, Home on 26.77 acres. Divided – 7 Lots, 2510 Grant Road Mascot, TN. 37871 WWW.EDSTALLINGS.COM TAL 733 PH 865-933-7020. TP-BTS40

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 94 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 931-624-8916. TP-BTS40

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS40

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS40

SAWMILLS from only $4397.00-MAKE & SAVE MONEY with your own bandmill-Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www. NorwoodSawmills.com 800 567-0404 Ext.300N. TP-BTS40

Affordable DIVORCE with or without children pro se $85.00. Includes child support, property settlement and name change agreements. Credit cards, bank debit cards accepted. Call 865-424-1414. TP-BTS40

SAVE YOUR HOME! Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Denied a Loan Modification? Is the bank threatening foreclosure? CALL Homeowner’s Relief Line! FREE CONSULTATION! 877-643-1408. TP-BTS40

Lung Cancer? And Age 60+? You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. 866-590-3496 for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket. TP-BTS40

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-280-2602. TP-BTS40

Attention Viagra users: Generic 100 mg blue pills or Generic 20 mg yellow pills. Get 45 plus 5 free $99 + S/H. Guaranteed, no prescription necessary. Call 866-569-5390. TP-BTS40

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 94 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept.or email bmoats@tnpress.com. TP-BTS40

M-OK Freight Lines looking for OTR drivers; Virginia-GA-Illinois, dedicated runs. Home Weekends. Start $.50 cpm, w/ bonuses, Only Company drivers, (847) 774-0523, 9-11 am. Email phil@moklines.com. TP-BTS40

Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-888-337-9611. TP-BTS40

AT&T Internet. Get More For Your High-Speed Internet Thing. Starting at $40/month w/12-mo agmt. Includes 1 TB of data per month. Ask us how to bundle and SAVE! Geo & svc restrictions apply. Call us today 1-877-666-0452. TP-BTS40

DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY! FAST FREE PICKUP-24 HR RESPONSE! Help Children in Need, Support Breast Cancer Education/Prevention or Veterans. Tax Deduction 866-559-9602. TP-BTS40

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com. TP-BTS40