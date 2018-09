Dunlap City Commissioners unanimously approved the first of three required ordinance readings to set the 2018-2019 budget, which would include a 9-cent property tax increase. Commissioners met in regular season on Thursday, September 20, with special called meetings set for this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and Friday at 5:00 p.m.

