Eula Walker

Eula V. Harvey Walker, 77 of Dunlap, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Taft and Carrie Cooley Harvey; two brothers, Lonnie and Eisenhower; one son, Dwayne Stewart; and one infant daughter, Brenda Sue Stewart.

She was survived by her husband, George Walker; five sisters, Joyce Snyder, Aota Bryant, Girtie Snyder, Jimmie Womac, Delsie Richards and Lorene (Oliver) Lewis, all of Dunlap; and one brother, Nixon Harvey of Dunlap; grandchildren, Dylan Stewart, Jared and Travis Harvey.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 24, in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Miller officiating. Burial was in Taft Harvey Cemetery.

