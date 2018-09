Sequatchie County High School football seeks to gain its sixth win in a row against rival Bledsoe, while retaining possession of the Challenge Trophy up for grabs each year when the teams meet. The Indians (2-2) play at Bledsoe County (1-3), with the winner taking home the trophy sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank of Dunlap and First Farmers and Commercial Bank of Pikeville.

