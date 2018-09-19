County and Erlanger still committed to hospital project
No actions were taken and few specifics were discussed, but representatives from Erlanger Health System and members of the Sequatchie County Commission expressed their continued commitment for a new hospital during a working session September 17. The session was held prior to a special called meeting of the county commission that evening. No specific actions took place during the working session.
For more, see the September 20, 2o18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.