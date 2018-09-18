Wilburn Lee “Tommy” Turner, 92, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018. He was a member of the church of Christ at Dunlap and was a faithful minister of the Church and led many souls to the Lord. He preached at several churches in the area and retired from Morganville church of Christ after 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waymon and Nora Mae Smith Turner; brothers, Jiggs, Alfred and Bobby Turner; and sister, Mildred Turner Griffith.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Foust Turner; sister, Ann (John) Cooley; sister-in-law, Clara Mae Foust Turner; brother-in-law, Frank Foust, all of Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial followed at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens in Dunlap.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.