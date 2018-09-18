Rebecca Harvey Myers

Rebecca Harvey Dishman Myers, 81, formerly of Dunlap, died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at her home surrounded by family. She was retired from Kiaser Foundation Hospital in Oakland, California. She was a survivor of cancer and knitted caps for all the women she had gone through her treatments with.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lavina Barney Harvey; brothers, Barney Harvey and Jerry Lee Harvey; nephew, Roger Vaughn; and a few nieces and cousins, all of Dunlap.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Larry Myers; son, Gary C. Dishman, formerly of Dunlap; brother, George (Ruth) Harvey of Bledsoe County; sister, Alberta Harvey (Billy) Vaughn; cousins, nieces and nephews, all of Dunlap; and all the Dishmans who she grew up with and treated her like family.

Graveside memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 25 at Rankin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donate to a good Veterans group, for she was a Blue Star wife and a Blue Star mother. She will always be in our hearts and minds.

