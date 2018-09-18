Donald Christopher “Chris” Carter was born on April 3, 1974. He died at home on September 15, 2018.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Joyce Carter.

Chris is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Kyle, Nathan and ,Grace C; his father, Donald Carter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard & Jeanette Woehr; sister, Charee (Darryl) Daniel; sister-in-law, Helene McMillan; sister-in-law, Janine (Mike) Manuele; nieces and nephews, Samantha (Marshall) Dishman, Caleb and Seth Daniel, Tirzah, Uri, Moriah and Mackenzie McMillan; great-nephew, Lincoln Dishman; many special friends and family members; and his sweet, waiting for you to eat dinner, dog, Toby.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 21, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Greg Smart officiating. Burial will be in Dunn Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 20, from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.