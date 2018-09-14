Week of 9-16-18

PART-TIME BOOKKEEPER NEEDED – One to two days per week to do billing, invoices, affidavits. Send resume to Valley Publishing Co. Inc., Attn: Sandy Dodson, P.O. Box 370, Pikeville, TN 37367 or email sandyd@bledsoe.net. No phone calls.

NEED TO HIRE – on an as needed basis, someone with a bobcat or bucket skidsteer and small truck or trailer to remove excess dirt from cemetery graves and sowing grass seed. Must be insured. Call 423/447-2354 for further information. BS38

WOOD BURNING FURNACE – $5,000, indoor/outdoor. 423/637-1037. BS38

FOR SALE – 2004 Mercury Sabel, runs and works great, $2,500 OBO. Electric cookstove and propane cookstove, $100 each. Garden tiller, riding mowers, push mowers. 423/881-4641. BS38

WHITE GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPS – 8 weeks old with papers, $300. 447-3165 or 448-0308. BS38

U-PICK TOMATOES – $6 bucket, 2815 Wooden Loop Road. 447-6381. BS38-39

CORN FARMERS – Did you sell corn between September 2013 to April 2018? You may be entitled to compensation from Syngenta Corn Settlement. Call Attorney Charles H. Johnson, 1-800-535-5727. BS38

LOST – 1 year old male, black & white cat. Answers to “Boots”, white feet, neutered, shots, dewormed, microchipped. Live on Pine Road. If found please call 423/881-4633. Therapy cat. BS38

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement we do it all. Pressure washing, fences, metal roofs, doors, decks. Discounts thru September. 423/881-4641. BS38

NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE – Hill Circle, 7 a.m. – ??, September 21 and 22. TS38

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

YARD SALE – September 22, 2232 Snyder Loop on Lewis Chapel Mountain. Take Lewis Chapel exit, go right 1/4 mile, turn left on Snyder Loop. TS38

CASE KNIVES – largest selection around, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Ford, U.S. Army, Moon Shine Knife, D-Day 70th Anniversary & more. 10% off now at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. Lay-away. TS38

3/2 AND 2/1 MANUFACTURED HOMES FOR RENT/SALE – under $600/month, lots $250/month. 423/777-7275. TS38-45

WANTED TO RENT – reasonable small farm 40-60 acres, for cattle, preferably between College Station and Dunlap, East Valley. 554-3675. TS38

THOUSANDS OF CHRISTMAS ITEMS – and many others. 56 Big Cedar Drive, Dunlap. September 21, 22, 8-5. TS38

HORSE AND CATTLE HAY – 5×4 round rolls. Horse – $30, cattle – $25. Few square bales left – $4/bale. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. TS37-39

MOVING – 42” cut Husqvarna 22 HP lawn tractor, 27.5 hrs usage, $600; Blue Hawk mower cart, $40; broadcast and drop spreader, $10 each; 6 cu. ft. wheel barrow, $15; Craftsman 2500 PSI pressure washer, $60; 18 ft. extension, $40; Sears electric trimmer, $5; 13 ft. extension ladder, $10; woodchuck, $30; auto ramps, $10; 949-9535. TS38

RUMMAGE & RELICS ANTIQUES & RESALE – having a 20% off sale. Quilts, linens, vinyl LPs, toys, books, lanterns, cast iron, fenton fiesta, Pyrex, Lenox, large selection of purses, shoes & boots. Stop by and check it out! Located across from Ace Hardware in Dunlap. Definitely worth a look. Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Place is packed. TS38

FOR SALE – 4 adult potty chairs, $15 each; small shower stool, $15; large shower chair w/back & arms, $25; 2 manual wheelchairs, $50 each; 2 walkers, $15 each; 1 rotator walker, $25; 2 jazzy chairs, $300 each, needs batteries; small dining set w/insert & 4 chairs, $30; single size sleeper loveseat, $200; solid oak dining set w/4 spindle chairs, $125; cherry bedroom suite, 5 pc, $250; antique dark wood bedroom suite, 4 pc, $600. Call 902-2780. T37S38

2012 500 FOREMAN HONDA FOURWHEELER – $4,500 firm. 949-3969. T37-38S38-39

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – no pets, call for details, 423/322-7298. T37S38

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T37-40S38-41

20 ACRES, CAGLE MTN FOR SALE – or trade for Chevy truck, equal value. 949-3969. T37-38S38-39

FOR SALE – 3 acres with 1 bedroom cabin, city water and well, barn, and pond. Cold Springs community, Pikeville, TN. $25,000. Call 423/533-2468 or 423/762-3260. B37S38

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Saturday, October 13 at 8:30 a.m. Taking consignments now! RLM Land & Auction, Firm #5262. 423/533-2916. B37S38

SHINGLES – “TAMKO” architectural 69.75 @ square; 2×4 studs, $3.49 each; Galvalume roofing tin, 8’, 10’, 12’ & 14’ in stock. Come check out Daus Building Supply for all your hardware & building supply needs. 31 years in business. Call Marie, 423/949-2820. TS37-38

FOR SALE – double door refrigerator, 2 end tables, flat screen TV. 423/718-0973. TS37-38

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

FOR SALE – 2300 PSI gas powered pressure washer, $100, works great. 423/949-6198. TS37-38

FOR SALE – solid oak queen size bedroom suite with mattress and box springs, $600; several couches; solid dinette set, $75; China cabinet, $65; sofa table, $40; recliner, $100; much, much more. 240-6302. T36-37S37-38

PAINT PRO – Interior, exterior. Quality workmanship. 423/490-5741. TS37-41

PIKEVILLE PAMPERED PAWS – pet grooming. Visit us on Facebook. Appointments available. Call 423/447-6155. TS37-40

DAUS AREA FOR RENT – doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, water furnished, C/H/A, $700 month, $500 deposit. 423/240-2251. TS37-38

900 SF 1BR, 1BA APARTMENT – Dunlap, appliances included, $575/month, close to hospital and Walmart. 248/906-5132, Paul. TS37-39

DUNLAP – if you can afford around $1,800/month w/a small down payment & would like to live in a log cabin mansion (5,200 sq ft under roof) on the river. Then call 407/414-8928. TS37-38

TAROT READINGS – 30+ years experience. Text Theresa, 423/448-0112. BS37-38

CHEVY TAHOE – 1999 4×4. $2,000 firm. 304-7908. BS37-38

HOME FOR RENT – just south of the ballpark, 3BR & 2BA, 1st month rent plus deposit. 423/949-2333, 653-2716. T36-37S37-38

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – in their home, day or night. Call 423/448-0605, leave message. BS36-38

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

MOUNTAIN VALLEY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER – in Jasper has an immediate opening for a Bachelor’s Degree Care Manager to join our professional health care team. Benefits include Paid Time Off Accrual; Medical, Dental and Optical Healthcare Options; 401K Matching Benefits; 9 Paid Holidays; and Competitive Salary. Interested candidates should email their resume to rabrams@vbhcs.org or fax a copy to 423/942-6895, Attention: Ron. TS35-38

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS35-38

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. Pressure washing. 423/280-5189. B34-45S35-46

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3/bale. 423/619-8087. BS32-39

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron, 423/488-1437. TS29-40

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

YOU CAN OWN YOUR HOME – no bank needed, great program. Call 423/355-0445. T28-39S29-40

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com. TP-BTS38

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

