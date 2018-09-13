Roberts faces drug charges, counterfeit currency found

Harley Eugene Roberts was arrested on meth offenses by members of the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Dunlap Police Chief Clint Hunt reported. Agents served a search warrant at his home in north Marion County, near the Sequatchie line and reportedly found meth along with a counterfeit currency operation. Chief Huth stated the United States Secret Service was notified on the counterfeit bills and computer equipment believed to be used in their manufacture. For more on this story, see the September 20 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.