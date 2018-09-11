Vicki Moss Ashmore, 75, passed away at her residence in Dunlap on Monday, September 3, 2018.

She moved to Dn death by her unlap from Augusta, Georgia and lived here for 22 years.

She was preceded ison G.W. (Kip) Ashmore III.

Survivors are her husband, George W. Ashmore Jr.; daughter, Valorie Ashmore (Joe) Brown; son, James J. (Jay) Ashmore Sr.; brother, Luther G. (Corky) Moss III and wife Donna; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Alex and T.R. (Ryan) Ashmore, Nathan Ammons and Natalie (Scott) Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Evanly and Xander Ammons.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.