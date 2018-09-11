Rev. Billy Dean

Rev. William J. “Billy” Dean, age 89, of Dunlap passed away peacefully on Monday, September 10, 2018 surround by family. He was a retired Church of God pastor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mattie Hennessee Dean; stepdad, Cecil Dean; siblings, Jackie and Shirley Dean; and grandson, Casey Dean.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Ruby Long Dean; children, Glena (Jimmy) Jacobs of Charlotte, Kathy (F.A.) Hatfield, Chuck Dean, Janet (Quay) Tate, David (Amy) Dean, and Tim (Christie) Dean, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Gabe, Jake (Kam), Trey, Todd (Heather), Tyler, Caleb, Glenn (Jenny), Garrett, Gavin, Rachel, Kaitlyn, Hannah and Mattie Belle; 18 great- grandchildren; brother, Ben (Cleo) Dean; sisters, Mary Beeler, Martha Miller and Floy (Larry) Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14 in the funeral home chapel with his children officiating. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Camp Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or Gideons International Sequatchie Valley Camp.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.