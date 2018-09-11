Betty Sells Rigney

Betty Lois Sells Rigney, 76, of Dunlap, passed away at home on Friday, September 7, 2018. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Nannie Catron Sells; brothers, Grady Sells and Howard (Gladys) Sells; and sister, Georgia (Clyde) Pryor.

Survivors include her husband, John A. Rigney, Dunlap; daughter, Teresa (Stephen) Warner; son, Tony (Tammy) Rigney; sister, Barbara Ann Denney; granddaughter, Miranda Warner; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.