Week of 9-9-18

WOOD BURNING FURNACE – $5,000, indoor/outdoor. 423/637-1037. TS37

SHINGLES – “TAMKO” architectural 69.75 @ square; 2×4 studs, $3.49 each; Galvalume roofing tin, 8’, 10’, 12’ & 14’ in stock. Come check out Daus Building Supply for all your hardware & building supply needs. 31 years in business. Call Marie, 423/949-2820. TS37-38

FOR SALE – double door refrigerator, 2 end tables, flat screen TV. 423/718-0973. TS37-38

FOR SALE – 2300 PSI gas powered pressure washer, $100, works great. 423/949-6198. TS37-38

2001 HONDA ACCORD – cold air, new rotors & pads. 194,000 miles, $2,000. 949-3891. TS37

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – roof to basement we do it all. Fences. Pressure washing. Discounts on labor thru September. 423/881-4641. BS37

FOR SALE – solid oak queen size bedroom suite with mattress and box springs, $600; several couches; solid dinette set, $75; China cabinet, $65; sofa table, $40; recliner, $100; much, much more. 240-6302. T36-37S37-38

HORSE AND CATTLE HAY – 5×4 round rolls. Horse – $30, cattle – $25. Few square bales left – $4/bale. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. TS37-39

PAINT PRO – Interior, exterior. Quality workmanship. 423/490-5741. TS37-41

PIKEVILLE PAMPERED PAWS – pet grooming. Visit us on Facebook. Appointments available. Call 423/447-6155. TS37-40

DAUS AREA FOR RENT – doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, water furnished, C/H/A, $700 month, $500 deposit. 423/240-2251. TS37-38

900 SF 1BR, 1BA APARTMENT – Dunlap, appliances included, $575/month, close to hospital and Walmart. 248/906-5132, Paul. TS37-39

DUNLAP – if you can afford around $1,800/month w/a small down payment & would like to live in a log cabin mansion (5,200 sq ft under roof) on the river. Then call 407/414-8928. TS37-38

HUGE YARD SALE RAIN OR SHINE – September 13, 14, 15, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 5019 Lower East Valley Road, Dunlap. Items for everyone. See pictures on marketplace. TS37

TINY 8-WEEK OLD KITTENS – beautiful. 533-2742. BS37

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS37

TAROT READINGS – 30+ years experience. Text Theresa, 423/448-0112. BS37-38

CHEVY TAHOE – 1999 4×4. $2,000 firm. 304-7908. BS37-38

RN VACANCY – Tennessee Department of Health, Crossville. Education and Experience: Currently licensed as a Registered Nurse and experience equivalent to one year of registered nursing. Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 South Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555, 931/484-6196. Hours: M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Applicants may send resumes to the Cumberland County Health Department or to Mindy.Doyle@tn.gov, http://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm?action=viewclassspec&classSpecID=101135&viewOnly=yes. B34-35S35-36

2004 MERCURY SABEL – $3,000 or trade for van or truck. Runs great. Powerhorse pressure washer, $100. 423/881-4641. BS37

DIESEL MECHANIC HELPER NEEDED – experience preferred, 949-3910. BS34-37

24X40 DOUBLEWIDE – 3/2, must move, $12,000. 423/582-9517. T36S37

HOME FOR RENT – just south of the ballpark, 3BR & 2BA, 1st month rent plus deposit. 423/949-2333, 653-2716. T36-37S37-38

FOR SALE – 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab, new motor and transmission, many new parts. Call for more information, 309-7627. T36S37

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – in their home, day or night. Call 423/448-0605, leave message. BS36-38

BUSHHOG MOWING – large or small tracts. Free estimates. 593-6351. TS36-37

FOR RENT – 1BR mobile home, $325 plus $325 deposit, water furnished, Daus. 762-3315. T35-36S36-37

MOUNTAIN VALLEY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER – in Jasper has an immediate opening for a Bachelor’s Degree Care Manager to join our professional health care team. Benefits include Paid Time Off Accrual; Medical, Dental and Optical Healthcare Options; 401K Matching Benefits; 9 Paid Holidays; and Competitive Salary. Interested candidates should email their resume to rabrams@vbhcs.org or fax a copy to 423/942-6895, Attention: Ron. TS35-38

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS35-38

PART-TIME HELP WANTED – Monday-Friday, evenings. The Bread Basket, 423/886-7771. TS35-37

BRAND NEW HOUSE FOR RENT – Adult Christian Living Center, Fredonia, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, porch with roof. 762-0421. TNTS35

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

HOUSEKEEPING – I clean houses, business or etc. I have excellent references. Dunlap, Jasper, Pikeville areas. Call Marilyn, 423/356-1798, 423/949-7131. T34-36S35-37

CDL DRIVER – day trips only, experience preferred. 949-3910. BS34-37

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. Pressure washing. 423/280-5189. B34-45S35-46

DIESEL MECHANIC HELPER NEEDED – experience preferred, 949-3910. TS34-37

CDL DRIVER – day trips only, experience preferred. 949-3910. TS34-37

RENT – 3BR, 2BA, garage, great view, great neighborhood, no indoor pets! $850 month. 347 Highland Drive, Dunlap. 322-1749. TS34-37

DRIVERS NEEDED – CDL Class A, no weekends, dedicated run, Tennessee to Florida 2x week, home 2x week, average $900 weekly. Blue Trucking, 931/692-8001. B33-36S34-37

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3/bale. 423/619-8087. BS32-39

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

DRIVERS NEEDED – CDL Class A, no weekends, dedicated run, Tennessee to Florida 2x week, home 2x week, average $900 weekly. Blue Trucking, 931/692-8001. T33-36S34-37

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron, 423/488-1437. TS29-40

I BUY SCRAP & JUNK CARS – 423/987-8483. TS30-37

FOR SALE – Beautiful 7 acres, woods with ATV trails and branch, customized doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, large kitchen and living, newly remodeled, new metal roof, appliances, etc. End of cul-de-sac, very private on Cagle Mtn., 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. $139,900. 423/488-9482 or 423/488-9483. TNT23S24

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

YOU CAN OWN YOUR HOME – no bank needed, great program. Call 423/355-0445. T28-39S29-40

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

