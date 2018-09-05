$90,000 safety grant for Sequatchie schools
Sequatchie County Schools received $90,000 in state funding for school safety improvements, following extensive assessment conducted by local administrators and law enforcement.
For more, see the September 6, 2018 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
2 Comments
