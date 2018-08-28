Naomi Barker

Naomi Cook Miller Barker, age 89, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was born October 4, 1928 in Union County, Tennessee. The family moved to Loudon County when Norris Dam was built.

She was a graduate of Lenoir City High School and the University of Tennessee. In 1949, she moved to Dunlap to teach Home Economics at Sequatchie County High School. She and Flavius Allen Barker were

married June 15, 1952.

She had been a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church for 65 years. She was active in her church, the community and the Farm Bureau. She was the first President of the Griffith Elementary P.T.A. She partnered with her husband on the family dairy farm and worked at Barker Chevrolet.

Mr. and Mrs. Barker lived in Columbia, Tennessee for ten years, where she enjoyed supporting her husband as President of the Tennessee Farm Bureau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Eli and Naomi Cook Miller; siblings, Wymer Miller, Ruby Baker, Goldie Miller, Opal Hale, Bonnie Miller, Maude Bartolett, Winnie Cross, Dixie Miller, Edna Palmer and Wilma Maples; nephews, Paul Palmer and Robert Baker.

In addition to her bridegroom of 66 years, she is survived by her brother, Glen Miller and wife Charlotte of Grand Junction, Colorado; her children, Ann Elizabeth Hale and husband Harmon, Charles Miller Barker and wife Shirley, Allen Cook Barker and wife Anita, all of Dunlap, and Sarah Naomi Hampton and husband Brent of Thaxton, Mississippi; grandchildren, Flavius C. (Jennifer) Barker and son, William Greer, Lisa Barker, Thomas Barker, Katherine Barker, Nancy (Kelton) Womack, Ralph Hale, Melanie Barker, and Eli Hale; nieces and nephews, Patsy Baker, Doris Rippetoe, Susan Burns, Alvin and David Cross, Denise, Mark, Greg and Keith Miller and Melanie Storter; Glenda Mabry and Greg and John Barker and their families.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 31 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. CDT at Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap. Services will be at the historic Chapel Hill United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 1 at 2:00 p.m., CDT. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 to 2 o’clock.

Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers and nephews as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions can be made to Tennessee Agriculture in the Classroom, P.O. Box 313, Columbia, TN 38402; Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network, P.O. Box 306, Dunlap, TN 37327; or Chapel Hill Historical Church Fund, P.O. Box 845, Dunlap, TN 37327.

