Lillie Clemons

Lillie Williams Clemons, age 94, of Dunlap, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas A. Clemons; two sons, Thomas A. Clemons Jr. and Barry Keith Clemons; parents, Lawrence and Mae Payne Williams; brothers, John Larry, Wayne, Joe and Wade Williams; sisters, Maxine Swanger, Alma Ruth Smith and Reatha Jenkins; and one great grandchild, Layne Kelly.

She is survived by daughter, Marva (John) Cooper of Whitwell; sister, Irene Allen of Benton; five grandchildren, Michael, Jenny, Rodney, Kim and Laura; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 25 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronnie Case officiating. Burial was in Camp Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.