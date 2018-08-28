Eloisa Ramirez-Camp, age 92, of Dunlap, passed away quietly at her home, August 20, 2018.

Eloisa was born in Penjamo, Guanajuato Mexico. She worked beside her husband as he served this country in the Air Force. Later, they moved to Dunlap and opened the Par Three Golf Course Restaurant. The restaurant brought the first taste of authentic Mexican cuisine to the valley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rafael Magaña, and mother, Maria de Jesus Ramirez; brother, Rafael Magaña Ramirez; sister, Josefina Magaña Ramirez; and husband, Forrest Henry (Peanut) Camp.

She is survived by her brother, Antonio Magaña Ramirez; step-son, Henry Ray Camp; grandchildren, Henry N. (Jennifer) Camp and Tricia Camp; great-grandchildren, Alana Camp, Alivia Camp, Denali Caldwell, and Lawrence Camp; her friend and caregiver, Natalie Kimbell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 23 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Camp Cemetery.

