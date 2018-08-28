Dale Hobbs

Dale Lynn Hobbs, 66, of Dunlap passed away at his home on Thursday, August 23, 2018. He was of the Church of Christ faith.

Mr. Hobbs was preceded in death by his father, Carl Edward Hobbs, and wife, Christine Hobbs.

Survivors include his mother, Charline Johnson; children, Clinton Hobbs of Dunlap and Janie (J.J.) Daniel of Whitwell; sister, Carlene (Sammy) Henry of Signal Mountain; grandchildren, Jaydrian Daniel, Jerrick Daniel, Carly and Ashley Hobbs; and one great-grandchild, Timber Vandyken.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 25 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial followed in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens of Dunlap.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.