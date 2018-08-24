Week of 8-26-18

MOUNTAIN VALLEY MENTAL HEALTH CENTER – in Jasper has an immediate opening for a Bachelor’s Degree Care Manager to join our professional health care team. Benefits include Paid Time Off Accrual; Medical, Dental and Optical Healthcare Options; 401K Matching Benefits; 9 Paid Holidays; and Competitive Salary. Interested candidates should email their resume to rabrams@vbhcs.org or fax a copy to 423/942-6895, Attention: Ron. TS35-38

KITTENS 8 WEEKS OLD – beautiful. 533-2742. BS35

AMAH/AMHR MINE MARE – plus colt. Leave name/number, 423/447-6918. BS35

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS35

HOTRODS WELDING SHOP – fabrication and repair. 533-2742. BS35

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS35-38

SPECIAL STOCK COW SALE – Monday, September 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Buy or Sell. Morris Bros. Stockyard. 423/533-2916. BS35

CONCRETE QUIKRETE MIX – blocks, rebar, sand for all your masonry needs at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820 (31 years in business). TS35

FOR SALE – house, barns, workshop, 11 acres, near Dunlap, private. 243-7323. TS35

PART-TIME HELP WANTED – Monday-Friday, evenings. The Bread Basket, 423/886-7771. TS35-37

2013 FORD TAURUS – $3,600. 423/447-3012. BS35

YARD SALE – Inside August 31 – September 1, 8 a.m. Clothes: Men, Women, Children. Lots of odds and ends. Some new items, some furniture. 191 Blaine Street. BS35

I, LEON BOZEMAN, OF 30 JOHNSON DRIVE, DUNLAP, TN 37327 – have a 1994 Coleman Royal pop-up camper, VIN# 4CE689E14R7239901 have 10 days to reply with certified letter if anyone has any liens or anything against it. TS35

AROUND 150 OR MORE PIECES OF ALUMINUM – large and small connectors, $200 OBO. 423/949-9496. TS35

LUMBER, PLYWOOD, DOORS. INSULATION & MORE – at Daus Building Supply, Hwy 28 south of Dunlap. 949-2820. Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. TS35

CHRISTMAS ISN’T FAR AWAY – Big selection of Case knives, Zippo lighters, “Orca” coolers, tools and more at Daus Building Supply (31 years in business). 949-2820. TS35

BRAND NEW HOUSE FOR RENT – Adult Christian Living Center, Fredonia, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, porch with roof. 762-0421. TNTS35

WANTED TO RENT – reasonable small farm, 40-60 acres, for cattle, preferably between College Station and Dunlap, East Valley. 554-3675. TS35-36

FOR RENT – 2 or 3BR, 1BA house, 356 Mockingbird Drive, Dunlap. Washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave, carport, $650 month. Yard work included. 423/667-2015, 423/667-4417. TS35

RN VACANCY – Tennessee Department of Health, Crossville. Education and Experience: Currently licensed as a Registered Nurse and experience equivalent to one year of registered nursing. Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 South Main Street, Crossville, TN 38555, 931/484-6196. Hours: M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Applicants may send resumes to the Cumberland County Health Department or to Mindy.Doyle@tn.gov, http://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm?action=viewclassspec&classSpecID=101135&viewOnly=yes. B34-35S35-36

KITTENS – adorable to adopt, text for picture. Located in Dunlap, 715/512-0048. T34S35

FOR SALE – 60” mahogany dresser, $100; 42×36 heavy mirror, $50; 2 light blue wing back chairs, $100. Call 423/554-3113. T34S35

HOUSEKEEPING – I clean houses, business or etc. I have excellent references. Dunlap, Jasper, Pikeville areas. Call Marilyn, 423/356-1798, 423/949-7131. T34-36S35-37

PANAMA CITY BEACH – Sterling Breeze luxury condo, located near Pier Park. End of summer specials: August 22-25 (3 nights), $495; August 25-30 (5 nights), $795; September 22-29 (7 nights), $995. Prices include taxes, cleaning fee & complimentary beach chair service. www.vrbo.com/420687, 949-4324 or 322-1236. T34S35

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

POLISH HENS FOR SALE – $15. 447-3165, 448-0308. B34S35

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement we do it all. Pressure washing and fences. 881-4641. B34S35

DANNY & JAMES’ LAWNMOWER REPAIR – All work guaranteed. Mowers for sale. 881-4641. B34S35

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. Pressure washing. 423/280-5189. B34-45S35-46

ABSOLUTE ONLINE EQUIPMENT AUCTION – proxibid.com/morris. Bidding August 27 – September 3. RLM Land and Auction, Firm #5262. 423/533-2916. B34S35

2004 MERCURY SABEL – runs great, $3,000 or trade for small truck. 423/448-0422. B34S35

2010 KEYSTONE 5TH WHEEL – Model Laredo 265RL, very good condition, $9,700. 423/949-7129. TS34-35

LEARN TO DO PROFESSIONAL MAGIC – everything supplied, professional teacher. Call for class information, 407/694-5694. TS34-35

DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS NEEDED IN PIKEVILLE – Must have dependable transportation, liability insurance, be able to pass a background check, have a caring and professional attitude, and a high school diploma or equivalent. $8.50 an hour. To apply call STARS, Inc at 423/447-2590. BS33-35

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – Weekly, monthly, utilities furnished, no pets. 423/718-0094. T33TS34S35

RENT – 3BR, 2BA, garage, great view, great neighborhood, no indoor pets! $850 month. 347 Highland Drive, Dunlap. 322-1749. TS34-37

RENT – 2BR apartment, $450 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS34

HOUSE FOR RENT – private subdivision, 3BR, 2BA, dining room, kitchen, $975 month plus deposit. 423/602-4078. T33-34S34-35

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3/bale. 423/619-8087. BS32-39

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605, 243-7546. T32-35S33-36

SMITH CONCRETE FINISHING – We offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/667-3880. BS33-36

OLD 2-STORY HOUSE/DOUBLEWIDE TRAILER ON 5 ACS – North Soddy Daisy, $70,000. 423/505-6974. BS33-35

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

5,200 SQ FT CUSTOM DESIGNED LOG CABIN – handicapped, 5 acres, river, 2-family or business/family, bring canoe/kayak, owner financed. 423/949-9496. T32-34S33-35

PIANO – GUITAR – UKE – VOICE LESSONS – Call Music Makers Instruction Studio. Dunlap 949-7855 and Pikeville 322-8607. T32-34S33-35

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron, 423/488-1437. TS29-40

CASINO BOUND! Weekly day trips available to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in Murphy, NC. August special: round trip fee is $50 per person and you receive $25 free slot play! Call 423/322-3225 or visit our website winnersaboard.com for more information. TS32-35

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS32-35

HOUSE FOR SALE – 48 Valley View Lane, 3BR, hardwood floors, all brick, $77k. Call 618-1127. T31-34S32-35

I BUY SCRAP & JUNK CARS – 423/987-8483. TS30-37

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

FOR SALE – Beautiful 7 acres, woods with ATV trails and branch, customized doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, large kitchen and living, newly remodeled, new metal roof, appliances, etc. End of cul-de-sac, very private on Cagle Mtn., 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. $139,900. 423/488-9482 or 423/488-9483. TNT23S24

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

YOU CAN OWN YOUR HOME – no bank needed, great program. Call 423/355-0445. T28-39S29-40

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340. TS15-35

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. TS23-38

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

