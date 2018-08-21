Harvey Martin III

Harvey P. Martin, III, 69, of Dunlap, passed away at his home on Monday, August 20, 2018.

He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and received several medals, one of which was an Expert Sharpshooter. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 203, the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard, and American Legion Post 190.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey P. Jr. and Emily Jean Gray Martin; daughter, Tracy Lynn Ransom; and a sister, Debbie Martin.

Survivors include his wife, Mary R. Martin; daughters, Brenda J. (Thomas) Pepple of Dunlap, Robin C. (Kenneth) McCommons of Midlothian, Texas, and Alicia A. Campbell (Michael V. Maddalena) of Dunlap; sister, Lana (Richard) Taylor; brother, Daniel (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren, Stephanie R. Ransom, Louis S. Burton, Jr., Michael S. Burton, Jordan C. Ransom, Nathan A. Burton, Rachel R. McCommons and Rebecca N. Campbell – Maddalena; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, August 24 at Old Union Cemetery with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Full military honors will be provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Visitation is from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Ewton Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network, P.O. Box 98, Dunlap, TN 37327.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.