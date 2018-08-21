Glenn Olan Hall, 81, of McMinnville died August 18, 2018 at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville following a sudden illness. The Sequatchie County native was born May 6, 1937.

He was retired from both AEDC and the United States Air Force, where he was a veteran of Vietnam, and a member of the Methodist Church. He was the son of the late Will and Lotha Bowman Hall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Chaz Hall.

He was married on May 10, 1957 to Dee Hall of McMinnville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Tammy Hall of McMinnville, Tony and Cindy Hall of Ohio, and Richard and Susan Hall of Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Rickey Burks of McMinnville; nine grandchildren, Chris Burks, Jeremy and Sarah Burks, Caitlyn and David Taylor, Mariah and Kenzie Hall, and Zachary and Joshua Hall; one great-grandchild, Vanessa Burks; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and three sisters-in-law, Brenda Minton and Darlene Minton both of McMinnville, and Caroline Hickey of Alabama. Funeral services were held Monday, August 20 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Johnny Newby and Mike Steakley officiating. Burial followed in Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville with full military honors administered by VFW Post 5064 and American Legion Post 173.

Donations can be made to Smartt First Baptist Church Fuel Bags Program.

