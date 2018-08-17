Week of August 19, 2018

APARTMENT MANAGER NEEDED – for 2 small properties, one in Pikeville and one in Spencer. HUD/RD experience strongly preferred. Please call 423/447-6474 or fax resume to 423/447-7132. BS34

DIESEL MECHANIC HELPER NEEDED – experience preferred, 949-3910. BS34-37

CDL DRIVER – day trips only, experience preferred. 949-3910. BS34-37

NEEDING TO SELL EQUIPMENT? Consign in our Online Auction! Bidding August 27 – September 3. Call 423/533-2916 to make arrangements for equipment! Sale located at Morris Bros. Stockyard. Visit rlmlandandauction.com for more info. RLM Land and Auction Firm #5262. 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. BS34

DIESEL MECHANIC HELPER NEEDED – experience preferred, 949-3910. TS34-37

CDL DRIVER – day trips only, experience preferred. 949-3910. TS34-37

2010 KEYSTONE 5TH WHEEL – Model Laredo 265RL, very good condition, $9,700. 423/949-7129. TS34-35

BUSHHOG MOWING – large or small tracts. Free estimates. 593-6351. TS34

LEARN TO DO PROFESSIONAL MAGIC – everything supplied, professional teacher. Call for class information, 407/694-5694. TS34-35

RENT – 3BR, 2BA, garage, great view, great neighborhood, no indoor pets! $850 month. 347 Highland Drive, Dunlap. 322-1749. TS34-37

FOR RENT – 2 or 3BR, 1BA house, 356 Mockingbird Drive, Dunlap. Washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave, carport, $650 month, yard work included. 423/667-2015, 423/667-4417. TS34

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – no pets, call for details. 423/322-7298. TS34

RENT – 2BR apartment, $450 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS34

THIS NOTICE IS TO LEGALLY SATISFY – requirements of Tennessee law of owned lien for rent due. Contents of units will be disposed of at the landlord’s discretion by August 24, 2018. Chastity Taylor, Unit A-3; Donna Ott, Unit C-7; Liens can be settled at Signal Mountain Mini Storage, 839 Hwy 127, Signal Mountain, TN. 423/886-9705. TS34

PUBLIC APOLOGY – to anyone I have ever offended whether physically, emotionally or financially and to my entire family I apologize. Robert Brown Jr. B33S34

HOUSE FOR RENT – private subdivision, 3BR, 2BA, dining room, kitchen, $975 month plus deposit. 423/602-4078. T33-34S34-35

ESTATE SALE – JR McWilliams Road, Dunlap. Estate of J.R. McWilliams, August 25, 8-4; August 26, 10-4. 423/667-8644. TS34

DRIVERS NEEDED – CDL Class A, no weekends, dedicated run, Tennessee to Florida 2x week, home 2x week, average $900 weekly. Blue Trucking, 931/692-8001. B33-36S34-37

20’ PONTOON BOAT W/TRAILER – 40hp Nissan engine, canopy, side curtains, bumpers, life preservers, table. $4,800. 423/533-4181. B33S34

DRIVERS NEEDED – CDL Class A, no weekends, dedicated run, Tennessee to Florida 2x week, home 2x week, average $900 weekly. Blue Trucking, 931/692-8001. T33-36S34-37

2 FULL GROWN HOGS – $60 each, Cagle Mountain. 423/448-0554, 423/243-6833. T33S34

DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS NEEDED IN PIKEVILLE – Must have dependable transportation, liability insurance, be able to pass a background check, have a caring and professional attitude, and a high school diploma or equivalent. $8.50 an hour. To apply call STARS, Inc at 423/447-2590. BS33-35

HOUSE FOR RENT – 949-2175. TNTS33

LAWNMOWER PARTS – All your lawnmower part needs, belts, blades. 423/881-4211. BS33-34

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605, 243-7546. T32-35S33-36

SMITH CONCRETE FINISHING – We offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/667-3880. BS33-36

OLD 2-STORY HOUSE/DOUBLEWIDE TRAILER ON 5 ACS – North Soddy Daisy, $70,000. 423/505-6974. BS33-35

I DO HOUSECLEANING – Call Teresa for estimates, references available. 423/463-7396. Thank you. T32-33S33-34

5,200 SQ FT CUSTOM DESIGNED LOG CABIN – handicapped, 5 acres, river, 2-family or business/family, bring canoe/kayak, owner financed. 423/949-9496. T32-34S33-35

PIANO – GUITAR – UKE – VOICE LESSONS – Call Music Makers Instruction Studio. Dunlap 949-7855 and Pikeville 322-8607. T32-34S33-35

TIRE SALE – 225/75/15, $69.99 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B32-33S33-34

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B32-33S33-34

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron, 423/488-1437. TS29-40

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3/bale. 423/619-8087. BS32-39

CASINO BOUND! Weekly day trips available to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in Murphy, NC. August special: round trip fee is $50 per person and you receive $25 free slot play! Call 423/322-3225 or visit our website winnersaboard.com for more information. TS32-35

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS32-35

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – Weekly, monthly, utilities furnished, no pets. 423/718-0094. T33TS34S35

HOUSE FOR SALE – 48 Valley View Lane, 3BR, hardwood floors, all brick, $77k. Call 618-1127. T31-34S32-35

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS31-34

I BUY SCRAP & JUNK CARS – 423/987-8483. TS30-37

PAINT PRO – Interior, exterior, residential, repaint specialist. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. TS29-34

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

FOR SALE – Beautiful 7 acres, woods with ATV trails and branch, customized doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, large kitchen and living, newly remodeled, new metal roof, appliances, etc. End of cul-de-sac, very private on Cagle Mtn., 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. $139,900. 423/488-9482 or 423/488-9483. TNT23S24

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

FLEET OWNERS! Power Only application. Knoxville area. We have the work if you have the trucks. To find out call Steve at 219-427-4131. TP-BTS34

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

YOU CAN OWN YOUR HOME – no bank needed, great program. Call 423/355-0445. T28-39S29-40

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com. TP-BTS34

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340. TS15-35

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

EXCELLENT HOMETIME OTR DRIVERS Avg 2900 miles/week No Touch Freight Home Weekends 615-792-6550 X1 www.uts-tn.com United Transportation Services. TP-BTS34

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS34

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. TS23-38

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

100+ Firearms, 700+ total lots of Gov’t Surplus & Equipment selling at AUCTION! Aug 29th Bid on Guns, Top Name Contractor Equipment and Tools and More! Auction Open to Public at SoldonCompass.com. TP-BTS34

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 94 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 931-624-8916. TP-BTS34

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS34

Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-888-337-9611. TP-BTS34

DIRECTV SELECT PACKAGE! Over 150 Channels, ONLY $35/month (for 12 mos.) Order Now! Get a $100 AT&T Visa Rewards Gift Card (some restrictions apply) CALL 1- 844-230-4803. TP-BTS34

Tennessee Press is hiring Client Development Manager. New Business print and online Advertising Sales. Passion for newspaper audiences and a desire to grow revenue on behalf of our member newspapers. Base plus commission. Submit your resume / proof of sales success to sdavis@tnpress.com. TP-BTS34

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS34

Sleep Apnea Patients – If you have Medicare coverage, call Verus Healthcare to qualify for CPAP supplies for little or no cost in minutes. Home Delivery, Healthy Sleep Guide and More – FREE! Our customer care agents await your call. 1-866-451-4648. TP-BTS34

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 94 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept.or email bmoats@tnpress.com. TP-BTS34

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 94 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 29 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS34