Summertime fires claim shed, car, stove By Editor | August 15, 2018 | 0 Several fires over the past week kept local firefighters busy, threatening homes while destroying a large storage shed and shop, plus a vehicle in another incident. For more, see the August 16, 2018 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TennCare fraud plea costs accused $54,933 August 15, 2018 | No Comments »