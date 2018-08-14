Steven Rena Headley

Steven “Pooh” “Cowboy” Rena Headley, 52, of Lewis Chapel Mountain, died August 5, 2018, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Steven was a gifted artist; loved dancing, hunting and fishing; never met a stranger; and always told you he loved you. He was employed by Dunlap Stone.

A native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Headley and Mary Lou Breland Swilley Headley, and brothers Forrest Theodore Swilley, Robbie Headley and Henry Lynn Headley.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie Headley Riley, Sedalia Renee Headley, and Adam Headley, all of McLaurin, Mississippi; step-daughters Elizabeth Marie and Cloie Noel Issacs; grandchildren Michela and Maverick Riley; brothers William Anse Swilley of Purvis, Mississippi; Allen (Natalee) Headley of Opelika, Alabama; Robert (Kathy) Swilley of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Marty Headley; sisters Belinda Sue Jorgensen of Brandon, Mississippi; Wanda (Dwight) Baty of Gulfport, Mississippi; and Linda Grace Williams of Madison, Alabama; and a large and loving family. He is also survived by his Tennessee family – the Brelands of Bledsoe and Sequatchie Counties – and his many friends in the Valley who changed his life.

A memorial service was held Saturday at the home of his cousin, Thomas Breland, and another will be held Saturday, August 18 at the Paul B. Johnson State Park near Hattiesburg, Mississippi at 5:00 p.m.