Roscoe Wood, Jr.

Chief Petty Officer, Roscoe Kingsley Wood, Jr., age 88, of Dunlap, passed away Friday morning, August 10, 2018 at his home.

He was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida, retired Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, Martial Arts Master and Teacher, a devoted Christian, father, grandfather, and husband.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Wood; parents, Roscoe and Malvinna Wood; and aunt, Bridgette.

He is survived by his two daughters, Roxy Johnson, Dunlap and Jacquline Townsend, Dunlap; two sons, Charles Alan (Donna) Wood, Dunlap and Kenneth Wayne Wood, Texas; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; special niece, Debbie Elliott; several other nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date in Florida.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.