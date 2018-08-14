Ronnie Scott

Ronald “Ronnie” Lynn Scott, 52, of Dunlap passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018.

He was of Church of God faith, was a self-employed handyman and could do most anything. He worked part-time at Ewton Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Amelia Layne Scott; and sisters, Gwen Raper, Tami Scott and Charlene Hutchison.

Survivors include his daughter, Tami Scott; son, Scotty; sister, Debbie Worden; brothers, Charles (Delta) Scott and Donnie (Jackie) Scott; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 12 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. William officiating. Burial was in Thans Chapel Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.