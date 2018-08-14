Edna Joy Kilgore, age 67, of Dunlap, passed away late Friday evening, August 10, 2018 at Parkridge Medical Center. She was retired from Bi-Lo after 27 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hassie Nunley.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Radis “Rock” Kilgore; daughter, Candice (Dustin) Griffith; three sons, Michael (Peggy) Nunley, Ronnie (Lisa) Kilgore, and Chris (Shannon Warren) Kilgore, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Mason Harvey, Matthew Griffith, Elizabeth Nunley, A.J. Kilgore, Amber Kilgore, and Donbenet Warren; two sisters, Patricia Diane (Chucky) Austin, and Lillian (Ray) Davis, Soddy Daisy; and nieces and nephews, Leslie Tate, Cory Austin, Brittney Evans, Desiree Evans, Krissy Johnson, and

preceded in death by Jacob Tate.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 15 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Dewayne Moon and Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in the Red Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.