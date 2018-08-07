Timothy Swarmes

Timothy Edward Swarmes, 58, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Morene Depue Swarmes; and brother, Chipper Swarmes.

Survivors include his sons, Cole Swarmes, Joe Wade, and John Hammer; brothers, Todd Swarmes, Tom Swarmes, and Mike Swarmes; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

