Michael Wilson

Michael Dale Wilson, 48, of Dunlap passed away unexpectedly, August 4, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Wilson; grandparents, Joe and Willie Ann Bowlin Wilson, Burl and Anna Lou Smith Hopkins; and brother, Ronnie Wilson.

Survivors include his mother, Margaret Hopkins Wilson; daughters, Dedra and Kaci Wilson of Dunlap; brother, Stanley Wilson; sisters, Shauna Wilson and Anna (Greg) Hardin of Dunlap; nieces and nephews, Rex (Brooklyn) Walters, Jessica Walters, Matthew Walters, Jordan Walters, Ronni Walters, Bobby (Holly) Parks, Cole Wilson, and Brittni (Randy) Nunley.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, August 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Clifford Waters officiating. Burial followed at Keener Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.