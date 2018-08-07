Jeannette Heim

Jeannette Karoline Heim passed away peacefully in her home in Dunlap on Friday, July 24, 2018, one month before her 100th birthday. She was born August 24, 1918 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As a young woman, she enjoyed canoeing and cycling trips with her friends, and it was on one of those trips that she met a handsome young man from Nebraska. Arthur Vern Heim and Jeannette were married in 1942 and spent 51 happy years together. Vern passed away in 1993, and some years later, Jeannette moved to Tennessee with her daughter, Kathy.

Jeannette loved being a mother and homemaker and she excelled at both. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and a great inspiration to her children. She had a way of appreciating the simple joys of life and she brought an element of grace and elegance to everything she did. She always had a deep faith in God and this guided her throughout her life.

She is survived by her three children, Stephen, Kathleen and Christine; her grandchildren, Russell, Benjamin, Alan and Megan; and her great-grandchildren, Livia, Clair, Giselle, Kadin and Elias.

She will be dearly missed.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.