Jack Hollis Johnson Jr.

Jack Hollis “Jaybird” Johnson, Jr., 58, of Dunlap, passed away from this life on July 31, 2018.

Jay had been employed as a brick mason for 15 years and with the Sequatchie County Highway Department for 23 years. He enjoyed repairing guns for himself and his friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Jack Johnson Sr.; and second mother, Vesta McWilliams.

He is survived by his mother, Norma Jean Vandergriff Johnson; his longtime girlfriend, Melinda Payne; aunts and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 3 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brett Meeks officiating. Burial followed in Teague Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Steve Barker, James Holloway, Ed Summers, Keith Grayson, Jimmy Don Layne, David Snyder and Keith Hobbs.

The family requests donations be made to Teague Cemetery, 29 Apache Trail, Kimball, TN 37347.

