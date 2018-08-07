Dorothy Mussared

Dorothy Elaine Mussared, 85, of Whiteside, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Mussared; children, Leslie E. Mussared and Glen E. Mussared; and parents, George & Ruth Meyer.

Those left to treasure her memories are her children, Christopher E. Mussared, Brian E. Mussared, Patrick E. Mussared, Kevin E. Mussared, Mark E. Mussared, Timothy E. Mussared, Tina Marie E. Carpenter, Matthew E. Mussared, Michael E. Mussared, Jennifer E. Rector, Angela E. Mussared, Nicole E. Mussared; 38 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 5 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Troyer officiating.

Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, whitwellmemorial@yahoo.com.