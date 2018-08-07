Betty Mills

Betty C. Mills, age 82, of Dunlap, died Monday, August 6, 2018. She was a member of the Church of Christ and attended at Bethel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alene Mills; sisters, Anita Jones and Wanda Fay Mills; brother, Claude Morgan Mills; and son-in-law, Bill Mills.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhoda (Johnny) Ledford and Mary Ann Mills, both of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Kristal, Billy Jack, Ethan, Simone and Morgan; five great-grandchildren, Lauren, Leland, Maddi, Brayden and Eli; one great-great granddaughter, Journee Lyn; special aunt, Mary Ruth Mills Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services are planned for Friday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Pikeville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.