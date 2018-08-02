Early voting results announced

Early leaders in the 2018 Sequatchie County General Election have been announced, with early voting totals released by the Sequatchie County Election Commission.

Gaining 1,500 early votes for Sequatchie County Executive is Keith Cartwright, to 1162 for Greg Griffith.

In the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s race, Coy Swanger leads with 1,218, to 952 for Bill Phillips. William H. Barker is third, and Paul (Thomas) Mahoney is fourth.

Karen L. Millsaps leads the Circuit Court Clerk race with 1,356 votes, to 848 for Rhonda Rheal. In third is Lynn Harmon.

For Road Superintendent, Eric D. Higgins is in first place after early voting with 1,087 votes. In second with 638 votes is Tommy Sims, and Shawn Cordell is third with 619. Steve Harmon is in fourth place and Tony Roberson, fifth.

Leading in the County Trustee race is Larry S. Lockhart with 2,080, to 554 for Rusty Cheatham.

In contested County Commission races, leaders in District 1 are Chester Shell and Gary Williams; District 4, Joyce Dotson and Ronnie Land; District 5, Jeff Barger and Paul Powell; District 6, Terry Dishman and David Cartwright; District 7, Clint Huth and Ray Hobbs; and District 8, Tommy Johnson and David Hudson, Jr.

In the only contested Sequatchie County School Board race, District 8, Debbie Jones Adams leads Andrew Johnson, 115-64.

Constables ahead after early voting, in contested races, are District 1, Jeff Grant; District 5, Bobby Henry; and District 8, Matt Harvey.

Complete local election results are expected to be released later this evening.