Two Sequatchie County residents were arrested after authorities found children living in “deplorable” conditions, Dunlap Police Chief Clint Huth reports. An initial call on the situation was made due to a child playing near the road, the Chief added. Charged with child neglect were Elizabeth Brooke Henry, 26, and Raul Ordonez Perez, 36.

