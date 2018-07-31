Eddie Newman

Eddie Clara Newman, age 94, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at her home. She was born June 10, 1924. She was of the church of Christ faith and worked in the factories and at Dunlap Restaurant for 20 years. She was a strong woman who put her trust and faith in the Master to get her through life’s hills and valleys.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Nora Lively; husband, John Newman; sons, Johnny and James “Mo-Joe” Newman; daughters, Linda Johnson, Betty Peptio, Sheila Goosetree, Martha Jewel McGhee, Carliona Gail Taylor, and Anna Marie Newman.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet (Bill) Widhalm, Thornton, Colorado and Doris Ann (Willie) Brock, Dunlap; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and

nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 28 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Cordell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.