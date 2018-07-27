Week of 7/29/18

THE BLEDSOE CO. HEALTH DEPARTMENT – is now accepting applications for a Nurse Assistant 2 position. To apply for this position go to www.tn.gov. Applications will be accepted online from July 24 – August 7, 2018. For qualification requirements regarding this position go to the TN.GOV. Computer skills are required. The BCHD is an equal opportunity employer. BS31

COMMERCIAL BUILDING FOR RENT – 4,000 sq ft, across from Post Office in shopping plaze. 423/949-4154. TS31-33

NEED ONE INTELLIGENT TRACTOR MECHANIC – to fix Kioti tractor. 423/949-9496. TS31

3BR 2BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Cagle Mountain, $600 month with deposit. 949-9509. TNTS31

YARD SALE – August 2-4, 80B Cardinal Lane, Dunlap, 8 a.m. – ??. TS31

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS31

LIEN SALE – Vin# 4T1BG22K51U093201, 6172 SR 28, Dunlap. TS31

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – part-time help. 881-4641. BS31

FOR SALE – Jet water bathtub, like new, $200 or trade for anything of equal value. 881-4641. BS31

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS31-34

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Half off labor thru August. Pressure washing & fences. 881-4641. BS31

DANNY & JAMES’ LAWNMOWER REPAIR – All work & mowers guaranteed. 881-4641. BS31

HOUSE FOR RENT – Lowes Gap Road. Call 423/718-0865. BS31

FOR RENT – 2BR mobile home in Pikeville, $450 month, plus $400 deposit. No pets! Must have good references! Call Cindy, 447-2367. BS31

CAMPBELL’S WRECKER SERVICE – will sell to public for unpaid bill: 2011 Ford VIN# 3FAHPOHA3BR257545; 2012 Ford VIN# 3FADP4EJ2CM184466. 08-10-2018, 9:00 a.m. 39190 US 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. BS31-32

2015 POLARIS RANGER 570 – top windshield, wench, rear bumper, LED light bar, $7,000, 300 hours. 949-6294, 423/834-3521. B30S31

FOR SALE – Pro reloader and scales, very accurate. 533-2330. B30S31

HAY FOR SALE – 100 4×5 bales, 50% clover, 40% orchard grass, $25 out of field. Will sell all or part. 881-3047. B30S31

1993 SILVERADO 4X4 – $5,000. 949-3969. TS30-31

INDOOR 127 YARD SALE – Warehouse Sale – Estate Items, Tools, Furniture, Books, Glassware, Collectibles, etc. 30 Lincoln Lane, Dunlap (behind Post Office). Indoor Restrooms. Tables Available For Rent. Call 423/605-8026. B30BS31

21” SELF-PROPELLED MULCHING MOWER – EZ Start w/bagger, 2 mulching blades, $75; Natural gas infrared heater, 3 heat settings, good condition, $55. 309-6696. T30S31

WANTED TO RENT – reasonable small farm, 40-60 acres, for cattle, preferably between College Station and Dunlap, East Valley. 554-3675. T30S31

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – in their home, weekends only. Call 423/448-0605, please leave message. BS29-32

MULTI-FAMILY SALE – City Training Center, August 1, 2, 3. Furniture, children’s items, clothes, outdoor items, home decor and so much more. 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. T30-31S31

2011 HONDA FOREMAN 500 – $5,000. 949-3969. TS30-31

I BUY SCRAP & JUNK CARS – 423/987-8483. TS30-37

WANTED – uniforms for Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. Release your storage space. Scout would wear them proudly. We will pick up. Help. Call Chuck or Kitty, 423/881-5080. BS30-31

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron, 423/488-1437. TS29-40

5,200 SQ FT CABIN MANSION – good for 2 families or business location. 4/5 acres, river, anxious, make offer, owner financing, handicap okay. 423/949-9496. T29-31S30-32

2015 HD ULTRA MOTORCYCLE – black, 13,500 miles, asking $14,500. 423/785-6671. T29S30

PAINT PRO – Interior, exterior, residential, repaint specialist. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. TS29-34

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

FOR SALE – Beautiful 7 acres, woods with ATV trails and branch, customized doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, large kitchen and living, newly remodeled, new metal roof, appliances, etc. End of cul-de-sac, very private on Cagle Mtn., 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. $139,900. 423/488-9482 or 423/488-9483. TNT23S24

YOU CAN OWN YOUR HOME – no bank needed, great program. Call 423/355-0445. T28-39S29-40

NOW OPEN – Podney’s Barn Sale, 6035 East Valley Road. TS28-32

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR with walk-in closets, 2BA, 1 master bath with garden tub. All appliances, large fireplace, garage, large yard, fishing very nice, large storage area, gas stove. $500 per month plus utilities. References. 881-3100, Griffith Community. $500 deposit. BS26

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

PATRIOT ARMS GUN CARRY CLASSES – Call for information, 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS24-31

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

SMITH’S CULVERTS – Plastic or galvanized. 423/619-7389. BS18-32

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340. TS15-35

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

