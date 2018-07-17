Reba Hatfield Harris

Reba Hatfield Harris, 80, of Pulaski, Virginia went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 9, 2018 at Highland Ridge Nursing and Rehab after a short illness. She worked in sales early in her marriage and later enjoyed being a pastor’s wife and a loving mother. Reba was very artistic and recognized numerous times for that talent. She was a member of Pulaski Primitive Baptist Church, where her husband pastored for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Hatfield and Bessie McWilliams Hatfield; her husband, Jay Steve Harris; and only child, Craig S. Harris.

Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, William Levon (Betsy) Hatfield, Sr. of Dunlap; a niece, Rebecca Hatfield Card and husband, Lewis Card, Jr. of Naples, Florida; a nephew, William Levon Hatfield, Jr. of Dunlap; and great-nephew, Baylor William Mosier of Chattanooga.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 12, at Pulaski Primitive Baptist Church, 4950 Newbern Road, with Elder Don Singleton officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, followed by a meal at the church.

Reba Harris services are in the care of Stevens Funeral Home of Pulaski.

Local announcement by Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap.

