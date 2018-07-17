Larry Finch

Larry Earl Finch, 64, of Dunlap passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018. Mr. Finch served his country in the US Navy from 1973 – 1993.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Finch; wife, Bobbie Finch; two grandchildren, Lorelei Finch and Breanna Leach.

Survivors include his mother, Johnnie Lou Smith Finch; daughters, Heather Sanders, Mt. Union, Pennsylvania and Stephanie Finch, Birmingham, Alabama; sons, Christopher Finch, Dunlap and Shaun Finch, Kingsland, Georgia; three brothers, Stephen and Dewayne Finch, Dunlap and Brian Finch, Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Tracy Newman, Crossville; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews;

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.L. Smith officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.

