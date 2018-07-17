Joe W. Godsey, Jr., age 52, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday morning, July 14, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Godsey, Sr.; and granddaughter, Sophia Rose Hicks.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Godsey; two sons, Jeremiah (Brittany) Hicks, Signal Mountain, and Nathan (Ashley) Hicks, Dalton, Georgia; three grandchildren, Kyle and Gabby Hicks and Cammie Smith; mother, Mae Godsey, West Virginia; two brothers, Scott and James Godsey, both of Dunlap; and one nephew.

No services or visitation were held.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.