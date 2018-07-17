Helen H. Johnston, age 79, of Algood, passed away July 15, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Cookeville. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Sparta and a member of Gideon Auxiliary Sparta Camp, where she served as secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of the Theophilus Sunday School Class, where she served as class secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lila Hennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil W. Johnston, two sons, J. Darryl Richards and Jon M. Richards; step-son, Ray Johnston; step-daughter, Cynthia Johnston Douglas; grandchildren, Katie Douglas, Rachel Johnston (Alex) Sanchez, J. Daniel Richards, Adam Richards, Joshua (Ariana) Richards, Justin Richards, Jonathan (Rachel) Richards, Ellen Johnston, Emily Douglas, Anna Richards (Caleb), and Jack Johnston; great-granddaughter, Lila Richards; sister, Sue Billingsley; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 17 at First Baptist Church in Sparta with Pastor Brad Walker and Bro. Tom Strong officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery in Dunlap.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.