Belinda Cain Davis, 55, of Dunlap died in a Chattanooga hospital on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 after a brief illness. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grady and Willis Lockhart Cain and Jim and Rosie Shubird Harvey; and parents, Racely and RosaLee Harvey Cain.

Belinda was loving and caring, and always willing to lend a helping hand. She truly loved her family and, especially, her grandbabies.

Survivors include her son, Rocky Davis; daughter, Jadrian Land, (Shawn Shell) Dunlap; sisters, Tammie Kellett and Stacy (Jimbo) Breland; grandchildren, Payton, Layton, Brynlee and Weston; and two nieces, Heather and Faith Breland.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 13, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jim Troyer officiating. Burial followed in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens of Dunlap.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.