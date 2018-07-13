Week of July 15, 2018

FOR SALE – 12’x28’ Mennonite Deluxe Cabin, Complete Interior, 3 Rooms + Porch, Kitchenette with U/C Refrigerator, Full Bathroom & Fixtures. $17,800. 423/775-9136. BS29

LAWNMOWER PARTS – All your lawnmower part needs, belts, blades. 423/881-4211. BS29-30

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron, 423/488-1437. TS29-40

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Thursday, July 26 at 8:30 a.m. CST. Located at Morris Bros. Stockyard. RLM Land and Auction, Firm #5262. 423/533-2916. TS29-30

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS29-30

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TS29-30

MOVING SALE – July 26-28, 7 a.m.-??. Rain or shine, everything must go! 212 Mill Run Road, next to ballpark. TS29-30

PAINT PRO – Interior, exterior, residential, repaint specialist. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. TS29-34

WOODEN DINING TABLE – 6 chairs, excellent condition, $650 firm. 423/508-2266. BS29

WOODEN BABY BED – needs mattress. Great condition. $100. 423/508-2266. BS29

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS29

FOR SALE – Beautiful 7 acres, woods with ATV trails and branch, customized doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, large kitchen and living, newly remodeled, new metal roof, appliances, etc. End of cul-de-sac, very private on Cagle Mtn., 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. $139,900. 423/488-9482 or 423/488-9483. TNT23S24

FOR RENT – 1BR, 1BA, large enough for single or couple, large front porch, two large outbuildings, big yard on dead end road on Wheeler Mountain, Pikeville. 423/602-1443, 309-6482. BS29

YOU CAN OWN YOUR HOME – no bank needed, great program. Call 423/355-0445. T28-39S29-40

FOR RENT – 2BR, 2BA doublewide, Ewtonville, $550 month, $550 deposit. 423/596-2522. T28S29

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – part-time help wanted, drug screening. 881-4641. B28S29

WANTED – uniforms for Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. Release your storage space. Scout would wear them proudly. We will pick up. Help. Call Chuck or Kitty, 423/881-5080. B28S29

FOR RENT – 2 bedroom mobile home, $400 month, no pets! Must have good references and pass background check. Call Cindy, 447-2367. B28S29

2001 CHEVY S10 – $800 OBO or trade. 881-4641. B28S29

FOR SALE – bandsaw, $175; China cabinet, $150; kitchen island, $150. Call 423/554-3951. BS28-29

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – any household appliances. Technician Carl Smith, 949-5654, 260-4227. TS28-30

FOR RENT – 1 bed, 1 bath, duplex, $400 rent, $400 deposit, no pets, no smoking. 423/582-0453. TS28-29

NOW OPEN – Podney’s Barn Sale, 6035 East Valley Road. TS28-32

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – in their home, weekends only. Call 423/448-0605, please leave message. BS29-32

FOR RENT – 1BR M/H, $350 plus $350 deposit, water furnished, in Daus. 762-3315. T27-28S28-29

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS – new load every month, all appliances come with a warranty. Open Monday-Friday, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. Call 423/447-2440. BS27-30

YARD OR FARM WORK – hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS26-29

FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR with walk-in closets, 2BA, 1 master bath with garden tub. All appliances, large fireplace, garage, large yard, fishing very nice, large storage area, gas stove. $500 per month plus utilities. References. 881-3100, Griffith Community. $500 deposit. BS26

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

HELP WANTED – experienced weedeater and mower for residential and commercial mowing crew. Light landscaping. 423/637-5353. TS26-29

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS26-29

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

BUSHHOG MOWING – large tracts, anywhere in the area. 423/593-6351. T27-29S28-30

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

FOR RENT – 2BR apt, $525 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT23S24

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

PATRIOT ARMS GUN CARRY CLASSES – Call for information, 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS24-31

SMITH’S CULVERTS – Plastic or galvanized. 423/619-7389. BS18-32

11th ANNUAL SUMMER AUCTION Customer Appreciation Fish Fry Saturday, July 28th @ 9:00 am. Consign Now Monday thru Friday at 5930 Hwy 128 S Savannah, TN 38372. Give our office a call at 731-926-2486 or visit gsa-live.net (TNFL #5497). TP-BTS29

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

FOR RENT – 1BR apt., utilities furnished, $600 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT18S19

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340. TS15-35

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

