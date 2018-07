The Sequatchie County School System will be aided by two large grants, announced last week. Funding of $99,999 from J.P. Morgan Chase is now available for the purchase of state-of-the-art virtual welding equipment. A grant of $34,272 through the Perkins Reserve will be used to start a Mechatronics Engineering program at Sequatchie County High School.

For more, see the July 12 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.