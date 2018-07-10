Joe Bill Bunch 78, of Hixson, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018. He was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Emma Stewart Bunch; wife, Mary Anita Eidson Bunch; daughter, Susan Elaine Henderson; sisters, Ollie Keener, Versie Shoemate, and Hazel Gilreath; and brother, Marion Bunch Jr.

Survivors include his sister, Bobbie Marx; grandsons, Daniel (Melodi) Taylor and Jack Taylor; granddaughter, Symphony Glasgow; nieces, Angela Moore, Dawn Krowlikowski, and Genane Snider.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 7 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Job Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.