J.T. Harvey, age 89, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday morning, July 5, 2018 at his home. He was a member of Mowbray Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, C. Marie Harvey; son, Rickey J. Harvey; parents, Neiler and Hallie Harvey.

He is survived by three daughters, Janice (Chris) Brown, JoAnn (Bobby) Shepherd and Jewell (Kenny) Fields; son Dennis (Dianne) Harvey, all of Dunlap; seven grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Myrtle Hensley, Hixson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 7 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Dotson officiating. Burial was in Harvey Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.