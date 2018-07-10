Ann Sutherland, age 66, of Dunlap, passed away late Saturday night, July 7, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She attended Smith Independent Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mamie Frazier; sisters, Betty Click, Peggy Hamblen and Carolyn Blaylock; brothers, Loyd and Poley Frazier.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff and Steven Blaylock, both of Pikeville; granddaughters, Sarah, Hanna, Madison and Karlee; sister, Evelyn Childress, Dunlap; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Jerry Prater.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 10 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jerry Bradly officiating. Burial was in the Hitchcox Cemetery.

